Imran demands making Public report on change in Finality of Prophethood oath

Lahore

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan on Thursday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) secretly changed oath related to Khatm-e-Nabuwwat (PBUH).

Addressing a ceremony at Aiwan-e-Iqbal in Lahore, Imran Khan said that a committee was formed by the incumbent government when the mistake was surfaced, however, the culprit has not yet been held accountable for this sin.

He was referring to the report of the committee investigating the amendment in the oath of elected candidates affirming the Finality of Prophethood.

Imran claimed that the oath was intentionally changed by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to please an international lobby. PTI Chairman said that what should have been revealed in 48 hours has still not been made public.

“We will not forget, the public is waiting for the report,” he said.

Lashing out at ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif, he said that the one caught in Panama Papers case is now seeking foreign assistance. These are the people who are damaging country’s reputation to save themselves, he added.

The PTI chief claimed that Nawaz and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held secret meetings, adding that Nawaz wants to protect himself from the army.

“The same government released the Dawn Leaks report,” he said, adding that, “What kind of a prime minister does these things”.

Imran regretted that the country is going backwards because of the corrupt system.—INP