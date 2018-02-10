Imran demands JC for extra-judicial killings

Lodhran

Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has demanded for constituting judicial commission to investigate the extra-judicial killings in the country, particularly after the arrest of notorious former policeman Abid Boxer. Addressing a political rally ahead of the by-elections in NA-154 Lodhran on Friday, Imran Khan called on the Supreme Court to take notice of the extra-judicial killings and to form a judicial commission to investigate into the matter.

The PTI Chief referring to the arrest of former sub-inspector Abid Boxer who has allegedly confessed to a string of encounters and made starting revelations that there conducted on the behest of Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, questioned how institutions can function if instructed to kill people.

He said that Abid Boxer has confessed to killing two brothers on directives of Shahbaz Sharif, while a youth named Mudassir was killed in Kasur on suspicion of criminal assault.

Imran Khan alleged that during reign of Shahaz Sharif, 870 people were killed and in Kasur, police has killed 137 people.

How the police can function if involved in the extra-judicial killing of people, he questioned.

Therefore, he called on the Chief Justice of Pakistan to form a judicial commission to investigate the extra-judicial killings in the country. The PTI chief said when the Chief Minister breaks the law, then the police will also break the law. Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak never instructed to kill anyone, and the police in the province was working independently, he added.

He said the KP Police learned new methods of investigation and solved the case of minor girl Asma who was raped and murdered in Mardan. Meanwhile, there has been no justice in the killing of fourteen people in the Model Town incident in Lahore.”—INP