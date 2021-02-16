Imran defends Vawda’s Senate ticket for his services to PTI

Staff Reporter Islamabad

The PTI is sticking with its decision to nominate MNA Faisal Vawda as its candidate for the upcoming Senate elections, sources said on Tuesday. The decision was taken in a meeting of the party’s parliamentary board on Tuesday with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.

Sources said during the meeting, PM Imran Khan said that Faisal Vawda had rendered services for the party. The ruling party’s board discussed the reservations raised against the PTI members who were nominated as candidates by the party.

Sources said PM Imran Khan will address the party’s Sindh leadership today and take them into confidence over the board’s decisions. The premier will address the Sindh leadership via video link. On the other hand, the PTI has decided to nominate Liaqat Tarakai as its candidate from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the Senate elections and has decided to take back the ticket from Najibullah Khattak, added sources.