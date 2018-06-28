Imran declares eligible to contest polls from NA-53

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi ineligible for NA-57, Fawad Ch for NA-67, Nisar Khuhro’s for PS-11 Larkana

Islamabad

An appellate tribunal of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday cleared PTI chief Imran Khan to contest general elections from NA-53 Islamabad. Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, who was presiding over the tribunal, allowed Mr. Khan to contest the polls from this constituency after he appeared before him and provided necessary details which he had omitted in his affidavit submitted with the papers earlier.

In response to the appellate tribunal’s summons, he appeared and filled up the clause N of the affidavit in front of the presiding officer Wednesday.

In the clause, which requires election candidates to highlight their services to their respective constituencies, the PTI chief pointed out that he set up the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital, Namal College and spread awareness among the public about their constitutional rights.

A day earlier, the tribunal accepted appeals of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ayesha Gulalai, and former governor KP Sardar Mehtab Abbasi against rejection of their nomination papers and allowed them to contest elections from NA-53 constituency. However the appellate tribunal of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday declared former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi ineligible to contest the July 25 polls from NA-57 Murree.

Justice Abdul Rehman Lodhi of the Lahore High Court (LHC) announced this verdict on an appeal challenging a returning officer’s decision to approve the nomination papers of the PML-N stalwart.

The applicant had accused Abbasi of understating his assets and also tampering with the nomination papers.

On the other hand, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry was declared ineligible to contest the polls from NA-67.

The election tribunal was hearing an appeal against the acceptance of Chaudhry’s nomination papers by the returning officer, filed by Justice and Democratic Party’s Fakhar Abbas Kazmi.

Kazmi had objected, saying that Chaudhry had not paid agriculture tax on his land.

He had also stated that the PTI leader’s name on his identity card was listed as ‘Fawad Ahmad’.

Election Tribunal has rejected nomination papers of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Sindh President Nisar Khuhro for concealing 166 acres of land, and not declaring a wife and daughter.

The nomination papers of Khuhro were rejected from PS-11 Larkana 2 for forging and concealing information.

Khurhro, in his nomination papers, had declared two wives instead of three and four children. The PPP Sindh president was disqualified for contesting elections for concealing 166 acres of land, a wife and a daughter.

Meanwhile, Nisar Khuhro has said that he would appeal against ET’s verdict as he did not hide anything in the nomination papers.