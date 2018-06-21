Imran declares assets of Rs4.77m, Maryam Rs858m, Zardari Rs758m

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

PTI chairman Imran Khan, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz and former president Asif Ali Zardari have submitted details of their assets in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

According to documents obtained, Imran Khan has disclosed agriculture, salary, pension and bank profit as his sources of income. Documents show that Imran Khan owns 169 acres of irrigation land.

The PTI chairman has also submitted details of his foreign visits. He had made 28 international trips from 2015 to 2018 and most of them were sponsored.

In his nomination papers, Khan has declared assets of Rs4.77 million. Imran Khan has declared his salary to be Rs1.89 million in addition to agriculture income of Rs2.36 million, according to documents.

Last year, the PTI chairman had paid Rs103, 763 in the form of income tax. He said that his wife Bushra Maneka and two children were his dependents.

According to the documents, Imran Khan doesn’t have a personal car and holds two foreign currency accounts in Islamabad.

The documents further reveal that Imran Khan has 14 properties in Lahore, Islamabad and other parts of Pakistan which he had inherited.

Imran Khan has no business ventures in Pakistan or abroad, it added.

Former President Asif Ali Zardari, who is running from his home constituency of Nawabshah, owns assets worth Rs758 million. In his declaration, Zardari has disclosed agriculture and business as his major source of income.

According to details, Asif Zardari owns 349 acres of irrigation land in addition to 7399 acres of rented land.

The former president had earned Rs100.55 million from his agriculture investment and a further Rs7.66 million from other businesses.

According to details submitted in the commission, Asif Zardari had paid income tax of Rs1.95 million in 2015. Next year, he was taxed Rs2.5 million and in 2017, the PPP co-chairman paid income tax of Rs2.63 million.

The former president doesn’t have a foreign passport, according to the election documents.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz, while submitting her nomination papers, declared that her net assets amount to a total of Rs 845 million.

This information was shared by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding assets of electoral candidates on Wednesday.

Daughter of former Prime Minister, Maryam who has submitted her nomination papers from NA-125, NA-127 and PP-173 constituencies revealed that she is a shareholder in Chaudhry Sugar Mills Limited, Hamza Spinning Mills Limited, Muhammad Buksh Textile Mills Limited, Hudabiya Papers Mills Limited and Hudabiya Engineering Co Private Limited.

Furthermore, she also owns 1,506 kanals irrigation land, which have increased by 548 kanals in the last three years.

Maryam also disclosed that she invested Rs 3.4 million in her family flour mills and had lent a loan worth Rs 7 million to Soft Energy Private Limited. She also stated that she currently owns gifts and jewellery worth Rs40 million and 1.7 million respectively.

Moreover, Maryam shared that her brother Hasan Nawaz had also given her a loan of Rs 20 million.