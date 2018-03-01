Imran who was declared Sadiq, Ameen submitted fake NOC: Marriyum

Islamabad

Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb while addressing PML-N Youth Social Media Convention here Wednesday said that Imran Khan who was declared Sadiq and Ameen, submitted a fake NOC of the district administration in the Supreme Court in regards to the construction of his house in Bani Gala.

She said that the person who had not learnt to talk properly during the last four and a half years, how could he deliver to the masses?

Those who hurled allegations of submitting fake documents were now submitting themselves in the court, the minister added. The minister said that the PML (N) was up against a person who attacked the parliament, sent curses on the parliament and votes of people and hurled insults at others. She said that as against it the leader of the PML (N) had always advised them to exercise tolerance and sangfroid and nobody from PML (N) had ever indulged in using abusive language and insulting treatment to others.

Marriyum said that Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had taken upon himself the responsibility to fight the war for democracy and sanctity of the vote and he was not afraid of anybody except the Almighty. She said that a party which had a leader like Nawaz Sharif, President like Shehbaz Sharif and people as its soldier did not need anything except the blessings of Allah. The minister said that every project of public welfare including making Pakistan a nuclear power, building of network of motorways, CPEC for economic development, health care programme and Prime Minister’s educational reforms programme bore the stamp of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and PML (N).

The minister said that Maryam Nawaz was fighting the case of Nawaz Sharif on the social media, and she would be given rousing welcome on March 11, on her arrival in Rawalpindi adding that the youth all over Pakistan were her soldiers in that struggle.