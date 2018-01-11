Imran criticizes Sharifs, says “people don’t trust them”

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan said on Thursday that the people have stopped trusting the government and police, adding that when trust on the institutions ends then people take to streets to protest.

Talking to media at his residence Bani gala in Islamabad, PTI Chief said that Kasur incident has jolted the whole society like APS incident. He said that parents of vicitm do not eye on Punjab Government to provide them justice, they have asked chief justice and chief of army staff to for it.

“The parents of the seven-year-old Zainab are also demanding justice from the army chief and chief justice, not the Punjab police and provincial government. The police which is supposed to protect people is busy protecting one family,” said Imran.

Imran said that the Sharif brothers have been ruling Punjab since 19 years. “Look at the state of police today, we are bringing reforms for the police, but they only changed the uniforms of the force as if that helps with their performance,” said the PTI chief. The bereaved of the Model Town tragedy are still on the streets demanding justice, said Imran, adding that a worker named Haq Nawaz was also killed but no one did anything.

“In Kasur, police fired straight at the protesters, which professional force acts this way?” said the PTI leader.

Imran Khan while reiterating that the Punjab police is highly politicised, said that all the recruitments in the provincial police force is ‘done from Raiwind’. The PTI chairman said that when crime occurs of this nature in other countries the culprits are always taken to task and steps are taken to ensure that such incidents don’t take place again.

Earlier, an enraged mob on Thursday stormed dera of a lawmaker belonging to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz shortly after prayers for two men killed by Punjab police were offered.

A group of protesters forced their entry into the dera (political office) of Naeem Safdar Ansari and set fire to chairs and vehicles parked near the political office of the MPA.

Safdar, who was elected from PP-177 (Kasur-III), was not present at his office when it came under attack.

Police were firing tear gas shells to disperse the protesters and fire tenders were called in to extinguish the fire.

Scores of protesters were pelting the police with stones as the officers moved to disperse them. The men were killed during protest against rape and murder of Zainab – a minor girl from Kasur – on Wednesday.

A large number of people including politicians and religious scholars attended the funeral prayers.

Kasur is boiling with anger as the stick wielding protesters took to streets blocking roads forcing and enforcing market closures for the second consecutive day on Thursday.

The minor girl, a resident of Road Kot area of Kasur, had gone missing on January 4 when she ventured out of the house. Her body was found in a garbage pile near Kashmir Chowk five days after her disappearance.

Orignally published by INP