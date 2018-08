ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and PM-designate Imran Khan convened a meeting of party’s parliamentary party on Monday.

The meeting will hold consultation over voting in National Assembly for speaker, deputy speaker and prime minister (PM).

Imran Khan will preside over the meeting which is going to be held in Islamabad’s private hotel.

Khan will issue guidelines to newly elected members of NA and will also take them into confidence.

Share on: WhatsApp