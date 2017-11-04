Imran continues tirade against Nawaz Sharif

Our Correspondent

Kot Addu

Continuing tirade against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his party Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, PTI Chief Imran Khan claimed that the parliament ‘protected’ the ousted premier.

Addressing a massive rally in Kot Addu, Imran questioned why is Parliament facilitating the looters? They passed a law to re-elect a dacoit as party head.

Khan alleged that Nawaz took away Rs 300 billion and asks why was he ousted. They have no shame, he said.“They don’t care about problems of the people as they have no interest in Pakistan.”

Imran Khan said that a democratic setup ensures supremacy of the law which is not the case in the present situation of the country.

They are attacking the state institutions to safeguard the ill-gotten wealth, Imran said and added that these mafias have indebted the nation. They have become the richest in the world by laundering billions abroad.

PTI Chairman said the parliament protected the corrupt mafia. “We went to Supreme Court after all institutions refused to help us.” Corrupt rulers hamper a country’s progress, he added. Speaker of the National Assembly was asked to summon an explanation from Nawaz Sharif but he proved to be an inefficient elected member of the government.

Khawaja Asif had advised the Sharif family that people will forget about Panama case in a few days. “I want to ask Asif if his money was stolen that people will forget about it.” “You looted the money of the people of the nation.”

Reiterating his earlier promises he claimed that if he comes into power he will improve the police and education departments of all the provinces.

Khan also criticised the leaders of Pakistan People’s Party.