Imran confident of clean sweep in by-polls

Rejects impression of quarrel with ‘neutrals’

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan said on Friday that a man sitting in Lahore is on a mission to rig elections for the crooks but Hamza Shahbaz will be sent packing after results of by-polls.

Addressing a rally in Khushab on Friday, he said that threats were being received from the unknown numbers to pressurize. “I am telling the man sitting in Lahore to do whatever he want but he will only humiliate yourself as people will callout him.”

The PTI chairman said the by-election in Punjab will decide the future of Pakistan either the thieves will rule the Pakistani nation or a ‘Riyasat-e-Madina’ will be established here.

He challenged that PTI will win all seats despite the registration of FIRs, threats, and rigging from the rulers against him and his party leadership.

Earlier, speaking with the senior journalists, Imran Khan said that he has no fight with the neutrals and government should detain him if it wants but he is not afraid of arrest.

He said that he has no fight with neutrals and asked why he would fight as this would only weaken country.

“Free and fair elections would be the topic of discussion if talked to neutral,” he said and added he will never enter in an alliance with thieves.

The former PM said that sitting in opposition is way better than sitting with the PPP, adding that there is no backdoor communication through any external and internal force, those who destroyed the country s economy took NRO of Rs 1100 billion.

Imran Khan said that throughout his three and half year tenure of PTI government, they had to face blackmailing from the coalition partners.