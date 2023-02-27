Imran condemns arrest of Lt Gen (R) Amjad Shoaib

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan on Monday condemned the arrest of retired Lt Gen Amjad Shoaib.

Taking to Twitter, he condemned the detention of the former general and said his arrest demonstrated that democracy and freedom were being dismantled in the country. He added that Mr Shoaib’s arrest aimed to save the fascist government and not let the regime change operation reach the public.

Earlier, the Islamabad police had arrested retired Lt Gen Amjad Shoaib in a pre-dawn action on Monday for allegedly inciting the public against state institutions. A First Information Report (FIR) was registered at the Ramna police station against him under Sections 153A and 505 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). The case was registered against him on the complaint of Islamabad magistrate Awais Khan following his interview on a private news channel.

The complainant said the former army officer attempted to incite public through his provocative statement in the interview aired on Feb 25 night.

Responding to a question about the PTI chairman’s ongoing court arrest drive, Mr Shoaib said it would not work and suggested they need to change its strategy.