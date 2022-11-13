Imran compromised national interests for political gains: Marriyum

Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that time for running dirty game by PTI Chief has ended now.

In a statement, she said Imran Khan made compromise on national interests for his personal political interests.

The Minister said the PTI chief, who is a foreign agent, made mockery of the country and the entire nation.

She said the PTI Chief abused opponents, ran dirty campaigns against martyrs and prompted a revolt against national institutions.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said Imran Khan showcased the spectacles for the past four years, which have been exposed now.

Marriyum Aurangzeb stated that four years of PTI rule was a classic example of inefficiency, incompetence and lies.

The minister said now all the antics of Imran Khan had been exposed, who she opined had been running a show since the 2014 sit-in. Imran Khan de stroyed employment opportunities and caused inflation as PTI would be remembered for four years of loot and plunder in the country. Referring to Toshakhana, she said gifted watches and necklaces were looted.

The minister said the time had come to stop Imran’s dirty drama targeting opponents and institutions.