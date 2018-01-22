Imran claims NA protecting looters

Dubai

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan once again defended his derogatory remarks against the parliament by saying that those sitting in National Assembly are defending looters and plunderers.

“The word lanat I used is a rather mild word. I have much stronger words for them but I intentionally chose not to use them,” he said while speaking to a private television channel during a fundraising event for the Shaukat Khanam Memorial Hospital in Dubai.

Replying to a question about his party’s recent move of supporting the cause of Model Town massacre victims along with rival PPP, Imran Khan said that there is no common ground between the PTI and the Pakistan People’s Party.

“There is no meeting pointing between us and the PPP. Both Asif Zardari and Nawaz Sharif made money by looting the nation,” he said.— NNI