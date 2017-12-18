Imran challenges Nawaz Sharif for majority vote in 2018 elections

OKARA : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has challenged disqualified premier and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Nawaz Sharif for majority vote of Pakistan in General Elections 2018.

Khan addressed a political rally in Okara and in his speech, he challenged disqualified premier Nawaz Sharif for the federal power in the elections scheduled for mid 2018.

Khan said that PML-N president claimed to run a campaign against the judiciary but a ‘jackal’ cannot lead any movement. He rhetorically questioned if Nawaz Sharif led a campaign against former dictator Pervez Musharraf after he was jailed during his tenure.

He said asserted that the political front would strengthen the institutions after assuming federal power.

Khan claimed that farmers are disturbed and agitated over failed policies of the ruling PML-N and that they would receive Nawaz Sharif by hurling tomatoes at him as a sign of disapproval.

PTI chief claimed that Nawaz Sharif is concocting a narrative not for the people of Pakistan but for his interests. PML-N had upheld the verdict of apex court if it was in Nawaz Sharif’s favour. Khan mentioned that the ruling party had earlier attacked Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) in the past.

Khan said that time has come to defeat ‘dacoits’ of the country.

The federal government is being led by a ‘puppet’ of Nawaz Sharif while a brother of his is leading the government in Punjab, PTI chief said adding that he never understood how railways minister Saad Rafique became a billionnaire after one lucky prize bond.

Orignally published by NNI