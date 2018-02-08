Imran challenges Nawaz to hold three times bigger public meeting than PM L-N any where; Announces to move court against Abid Boxer’s confessional statement

LAHORE : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan on Thursday challenged PML-N President and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif of holding three times bigger rally on the same venue they organize their public gathering.

Talking to media persons here, in reaction to reports of unprecedented public meeting held by Nawaz Sharif in PTI’s strong hold in Peshawar, Imran challenged him to hold a meeting before him and then he would hold public meeting at the same venue and people would see which one was attended by huge number of people.

He said the nation is happy that Supreme Court (SC) is ensuring supremacy of law in the country. He said attack on the supreme court is violation of the constitution and the PTI would support the supreme court.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman alleged that former police inspector Abid ‘Boxer’ was involved in the extrajudicial killings on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Boxer, a fugitive on the run for 11 years and wanted for dozens of extrajudicial killings, has been arrested from Dubai through Interpol.

Speaking to journalists on Thursday, “the fugitive former inspector admitted that he used to extra-judicially kill people on the direction of Shehbaz Sharif,” he said. “He left the country after knowing that Shehbaz was planning to kill him. Boxer is on record saying that he never killed anyone without the consent of Punjab Chief Minister.”

The PTI chairman announced to go in the court against Shehbaz.

“Give me one example of extrajudicial killing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. There is a difference between KP police and the one in Punjab and Sindh,” adding, “ That is the reason why Supreme Court called them mafia.”

He appreciated the professional role of KP police in resolving Asma and Mashal murder case.

“First time there have been action against mob violence. I have regrets for those parties who are making it a blasphemy issue. No one has even a doubt that Mashal ever committed blasphemy. Parties who are making few people hero must think that they are setting a precedent in which anyone can kill anyone. You are trying to bring law of jungle.”

Orignally published by INP