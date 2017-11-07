Imran challenges Election Reforms Act 2017 in SC

Islamabad

In a move to prevent ousted premier Nawaz Sharif from heading the PML-N, Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Monday challenged “Election Reforms Act 2017” in the Supreme Court, stating that amendments made in the Act are contradictory to the Constitution.

“Election Reform Act 2017 is challenged for welfare of the state as it is clearly contradicting Pakistan’s constitution,” Imran Khan said, adding that a disqualified person cannot become president of the party under the Political Parties Ordinance (PPO) 2002.

The petition said that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had to leave his designation of party leader after the Panama case verdict of July 28 disqualified him from Parliament.

Khan requested the court to null and void Article 9, 10 and 203 of Election Reforms Act, as he maintained that the amendments were put in the House, in view of giving constitutional cover to Nawaz Sharif for becoming party chief again.

Awami Muslim League leader Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has also filed a writ petition against the passage of Electoral Reforms Bill 2017, “There is no precedent of such bills. It is clear the government has given a message to Supreme Court and army that we don’t accept Supreme Court’s decision,” he said. —INP