Imran caused disputes in happy married life: Bushra’s ex-husband

Karachi

Former husband of the woman rumoured to have married Imran Khan alleged that his domestic life was disturbed after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader became a spiritual disciple of his wife. “Our thirty-year long happy domestic life was disturbed after Imran became a spiritual disciple of my former wife,” said Khawar Fareed Maneka.

He also set the record straight about his separation from Bushra Maneka. “There is no truth to the rumours of Bushra obtaining khula from me,” he told a private Tv channel. “She neither obtained khula nor demanded it.” Manika clarified that he granted a divorce to his wife three months ago.

“Imran proposed her as soon as her iddat period was over,” claimed Manika, adding that Bushra now resides with her mother in Lahore. PTI earlier had rebutted reports of party chief Imran’s third marriage but said he has proposed marriage to a woman named Bushra Maneka. “To set the record straight, Mr Khan proposed marriage to Ms Bushra Maneka; but Ms Maneka asked for time to make a final decision after consulting her family, including her children,” PTI had tweeted.

“If and when the proposal is accepted by Ms Maneka for the marriage, Mr Khan will announce it publicly in the proper manner. Till then we request the media to give the two families, especially the children, their privacy,” the tweet had added.—INP