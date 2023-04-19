Imran can’t conceal his incompetence, corruption by covering face: Marriyum

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangeb on Wednesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan could not conceal his incompetence, inefficiency and corruption by “covering his face in public with a canister”.

“It may be a bucket or a canister or a ‘dustbin’, but rest assured nothing can help Imran Khan cover up his four years misrule which was marred by corruption, loot and plunder ,” the minister said while addressing a news conference.

Flanked by Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Economy and Energy Bilal Azhar Kayani, she said Imran Khan would have been visiting the public without any fear, had he not wreaked havoc with the economy.

“Imran Khan could cover his face with a bucket, a canister or a dustbin before going to the public, but nothing can help him cover his evil deeds and corruption,” the minister remarked.

Marriyum said a group of people was imposed on the country in

an unconstitutional way in 2018, but the coalition parties had not only ousted them from power in a democratic way, but also cleared the economic mess created by them. “We have not only fixed the economy but also continued to make efforts to bring further improvement,” she added.

Marriyum said Imran Khan had deprived the people of sugar and wheat, harmed Pakistan’s diplomatic relations with other countries, traded off Kashmir for foreign funds, and above all destroyed the economy which resulted in extreme inflation, poverty and unemployment.

She also played two video clips to substantiate her claim about the bad performance of Imran Khan’s government by comparing it with the one year of the present coalition government.

She said the videos gave a comparative analysis of the two governments’ performances and highlighted the initiatives taken by the coalition government to undo the missteps of the PTI’s regime.

“When the coalition parties came to power, everybody said that the country would soon default, but Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has a vision and roadmap for development, with the national economy on top priority,” she noted.

She said that during first eight months of the present coalition regime, the fiscal deficit in terms of GDP fell from 3.4 to 2.8 percent whereas the current account deficit reduced by 74 percent and trade deficit by 36 per cent.