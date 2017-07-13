Imran can’t come to power through backdoor: Shahbaz

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that despite all efforts Imran Khan can’t come to power through the backdoor. A statement released by the chief minister claimed that all expectations of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief are interlinked with the report of the Joint Investigation Team probing the Panama Papers case, which is surrounded by conflicts and controversy. “Ever since Musharaf’s rule, Imran has tried to find artificial braces in politics,” Sharif said. “I wish he could have trusted the democratic process instead.” The statement went on to state that Khan got an opportunity to serve people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but “this is not what they [PTI] do.” He said that Imran Khan has threatened to file reference against me in the court. I would wait for this reference and I am quite sure that Niazi Sahib will use the same excuses to avoid appearing before the court after this reference as he has already set the biggest record in the court history of Pakistan. Shehbaz Sharif said that Imran Khan’s accusation against me is not a new thing. He has already leveled many such baseless and false allegations and I have filed a lawsuit worth ten billion rupees for such a slanderous statement against him. Chief Minister said that this man has announced in a speech during the public meeting of March 23, 2013 in Lahore that he will not lie again. But it is regrettable that this announcement proved another lie and if lies and name-calling are excluded from the politics of Imran Khan today, then there would be nothing left in it.

