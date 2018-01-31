Imran cant become PM through conspiracies: Hamza

Offer’s condolences for Munnoo Bhai

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Central Leader of Pakistan Muslim League and Member National Assembly Hamza Shahbaz has said that democracy is the only solution to solve the problems facing Pakistan and Imran Khan should end politics of allegations and refrain from conspiracies which cannot make him Prime Minister. While talking to media here at the residence of Munnoo Bhai, Hamza Shahbaz said that all political parties and leaders should collectively work for the country. He said that announcement of Senate elections is a good omen as we should strengthen this system which has proved fruitful in ending load shedding and putting country on the road of progress and prosperity.

Hamza Shahbaz said that those cursing on Parliament also receiving salaries and allowances of lacs of rupees too. He said that Imran Khan should must inform masses that what he did in KPK other that starting work for same bus service after 4 years to whom he labeled jangla buss in Lahore. He said that democratic leaders are answerable to the people while dictators not. Hamza Shahbaz said our neighbor country who has many separate movements only moving ahead because of democracy and we will have to follow that as well. Hamza Shahbaz Said that Zardari will have to Bring Back money of National Exchequer from Swiss Banks and be Accountable on his Corruption.

Hamza Shahbaz visited the residence of Munnoo Bhai here in Rewaz Garden and offered condolences with the bereaved family. Hamza Shahbaz while paying rich tribute to Munnoo Bhai said that he always upheld the principles and ethics of journalism and worked for the humanity. He said that Munnoo Bhai also rendered great services for Thalassemia children and ailing kids and worked a lot with the humanitarian spirit.

Hamza Shahbaz said that personalities like Munnoo Bhai are born in centuries and there will be no alternative of him for a long time. He expressed sympathies with the family members of Munnoo Bhai and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the members of bereaved family and his colleagues and followers to bear this loss with fortitude. He also offered his cooperation for any kind of help if required and said that Munnoo Bhai is a role model for all of us.