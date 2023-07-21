Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Thursday warned the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief of arrest if he fails to cooperate with the Federal Investigation Agency in its probe into the so-called cypher-gate scandal.

“The FIA has summoned [the] PTI chairperson on July 25. If he does not cooperate with the investigation, he may be arrested during the inquiry stage,” wrote Sanaullah on Twitter, adding that the federal agency will probe into the matter.

The FIA will recommend the persons against whom criminal cases will be lodged in view of the evidence and the former premier’s statement, stated Sanaullah.

A day prior, the investigative agency kicked off its probe into the ‘cypher-gate’ scandal, ensnaring the deposed premier into yet another investigation. The development came as the federal government announced an official inquiry into the ‘cypher-gate’ case to initiate proceedings against the PTI chairman for violating the Official Secrets Act 1923 by making the classified document public.

FIA issued notices to former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and former finance minister Asad Umar, summoning the two senior PTI leaders to FIA headquarters on July 24.