Imran calls for snap elections

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

The Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Imran called upon the masses to stand firmly with Army as it was the need of the hour since some of our hostile neighbors have unleashed a series of terrorism in Pakistan to weaken our motherland.

“India has been carrying out terrorist activities in Pakistan through Afghanistan and the nation has to stand with the army at all costs to counter their nefarious designs”. Imran asserted during a chit chat with media men in Chitral on Thursday. He also declared in unequivocal tone the nation was in no mood to accept another NRO this time. “The nation is not going accept a third NRO”. The legendary cricketer said.

Advocating that early elections were the only solution to all the prevalent political and economic issues confronting Pakistan, Imran khan reiterated his demand for holding the polls before the schedule in order to what he said steering the county out of the current imbroglio.

“If the Prime Minister Theresa May in England and President Tayyip Erdogan in Turkey can call a snap election in their respective countries the same can be held in Pakistan as well’, the PTI Supremo said adding the act of calling early elections simply upholds the democratic norms and cannot be termed as undemocratic demand. “There is not anything called government in the country ; when at the time the public mandate becomes dubious, the call for snap elections becomes a legitimate demand”.