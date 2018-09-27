Imran calls Qadri, promises justice for Model Town victims

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan called Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Chief Tahirul Qadri after the Lahore High Court (LHC) rejected revision pleas filed by PAT in connection with the Model Town case, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) media cell said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, an LHC full bench had rejected two sets of appeals filed on a private complaint of the PAT/Idara Minhajul Quran challenging a trial court’s decision regarding the 2014 Model Town incident. PM Khan, in his phone call to Qadri on Thursday, promised that he would instruct the Punjab chief minister to ensure that action is taken against those behind the Model Town massacre. “There will be no compromise on the equal enforcement of the law,” the prime minister was quoted as saying. “Those responsible for the bloodshed of innocent people cannot be allowed to escape the justice system.”

The premier told the PAT chief that the provision of quick justice without discrimination, in both civilian and criminal cases, is one of the primary goals of the PTI government.

