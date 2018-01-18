Imran calls Khawaja Asif ‘security risk’ for country

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan said on Thursday that people like Khawaja Asif destroy the parliament, declaring him a security risk for the country.

He denounced the statements given by Asif regarding him and his party. “The foreign minister is a disgrace for the democracy and security risk,” he announced.

Imran Khan claimed that the foreign minister is employed in Dubai from where he receives salary.

‘Nawaz should provide money trail’

In a press conference in the federal capital today, Imran Khan stated that the ex-PM Nawaz Sharif should be held accountable for looting billions of rupees. “The Sharif family had 16 companies to turn black money into white. The wealth of Sharif family escalated after 1992,” he remarked.

Imran Khan discussed the involvement of Punjab police officials and employees of the businesses held by Sharif family in money laundering from offshore companies. He stated, “These people (Sharif family) launder money using their employees.”

Defending his remarks about the parliament, he said that the person who should be in jail is now the party head of PML-N. “There are culprits and criminals in the parliament,” he said.

The PTI chief maintained that parliament is liable to protect nation’s interests but the law passed in the House for a disqualified person is a “laanath” on it.

He also mentioned Hudaibiya Papers Mills case, calling it means to launder money for the Sharif family in past.

On the Mall road protest, he responded that the purpose was to trigger justice for the victims of Model Town incident.

Meanwhile, the PTI chief stood by his remarks related to parliament saying that “laanath” is a mild word to use for parliament.

He challenged that most of the people will also condemn such a parliament if a poll is held in the context.

PTI chief had uttered the same word a day earlier when he was addressing the party workers at Mall Road Lahore. “Curse upon the parliament that legislates for re-election of an alleged criminal as a head of a political party,” he said.

In a dramatic tone, Khan announced to hold a press conference in the afternoon in which he will be making shocking revelations.

Orignally published by NNI