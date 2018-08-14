Imran calls for unity to make Pakistan a great nation

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and prime minister-in-waiting Imran Khan has stressed the need for unity to confront challenges faced by the country.

In his message on the occasion of the 71st anniversary of Independence from British rule, Khan said: “14 Aug 2018: On this Independence Day I am filled with the greatest optimism. Despite our grave economic crises, due to corruption & cronyism, I know if we are united in our resolve, we will rise to the challenge & Pak will become the great nation envisaged by our Quaid & Iqbal.”

Sharing a picture from Round Table Conferences held between 1930-32 in London, he siad: “In this historic picture of Quaid-i-Azam & Iqbal, at the Round Table Conference in London 1932, my khalu Dr Jehangir Khan and my mother’s chacha Zaman Khan ( Zaman Park named after him ) were also present.

