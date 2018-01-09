Imran breaks silence on debates over his ‘marriage’

ISLAMABAD : In his first reaction to the media reports about his alleged third marriage, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Tuesday wondered whether getting married is a bigger crime.

In a series of tweets Tuesday, the PTI chief hit out at criticism over his sending a marriage proposal to his spiritual guide.

He said: “For 3 days I have been wondering have I looted a bank; or money laundered bns in nation’s wealth; or ordered a model-town-like killing spree; or revealed state secrets to India? I have done none of these but discovered I have committed a bigger crime: wanting to get married.”“The vicious, gutter media campaign led by NS [Nawaz Sharif] & MSR [Meer Shakeel ur Rehman] mafia does not bother me as respect & humiliation come from Allah Almighty,” he further said. He said: “However, my concern is for my children & the very conservative family of Bushra begum, all of whom have been subjected to this malicious campaign by NS & MSR.”

“NS & MSR can rest assured that their vicious campaign has only strengthened my resolve to fight them all the way.”

“I have known the Sharifs for 40 years and I know all their sordid personal lives but I would never stoop to the level of exposing these sordid details.”

“All I ask of my well wishers and supporters is that they pray I find personal happiness which, except for a few years, I have been deprived of.”

Orignally published by INP