Imran, Bozkir discuss regional and int’l issues

Observer Report Islamabad

The President of the United Nations General Assembly, Volkan Bozkir, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday and discussed a wide range of issues pertaining to regional and international peace and security, sustainable development and economic recovery efforts in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

Views were exchanged on key items on the UN agenda such as Palestine, the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, Afghan peace process, and illicit financial flows from proceeds of crime, corruption and bribery.

The Prime Minister lauded the role of PGA in convening the special meeting of the General Assembly on Palestine, stressing that following the announcement of ceasefire steps should be taken to revive the peace process and ensure a just and lasting solution in line with relevant UN resolutions and two-state vision.

The Prime Minister underscored Pakistan’s strong commitment to multilateralism with the UN playing a central role.

He highlighted the need for enhanced international cooperation, under the UN auspices, to address climate change and environmental degradation, as well as debt relief to support the developing countries’ economic recovery efforts and attainment of Sustainable Development Goals by the target date of 2030.

Mr. Bozkir briefed the Prime Minister on the various initiatives undertaken during his Presidency of the UN General Assembly to address key international political and socio-economic issues.