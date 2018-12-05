Imran, Bill Gates discuss polio eradication

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates spoke on the phone for over 30 minutes.

Gates congratulated Imran Khan on his election as prime minister.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Bill Gates discussed Pakistan’s desire for technological transfer, investment opportunities, economics and the country’s efforts to eradicate polio Gates assured the prime minister of aiding Pakistani in technological advancement and said he would visit the country. He praised steps Pakistan has taken for the eradication of polio.

The conversation follows Prime Minister Khan’s proposal to eradicate poverty from the country with the help of poultry.

In 2016, Gates had also spoken on why chickens are the ultimate solution to poverty.

