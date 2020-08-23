Imran becomes Man of the Year in Muslim 500 list

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The list of 500 most influential Muslim personalities of the year 2020 has been released by TheMuslim500.com. The Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has been declared the ‘Man of the Year’.

According to details, another honor has been given to Pakistan. Prime Minister Imran Khan has been declared Man of the Year in the list of 500 influential Muslims, this list has been released by The Muslim 500 magazine, The News Reported.

The list of 500 influential Muslim figures also includes prominent Pakistani clerics Maulana Tariq Jameel, Mufti Muhammad Taqi Usmani, and ARY Network President and CEO Salman Iqbal.

On the other hand, the title of Woman of the Year has been given to Rashida Talib, a female Muslim leader of the US Congress.

The Muslim 500 list includes Muslim figures from around the world, including King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Ayatollah Khamenei of Iran. Influential Muslim figures include Singaporean President Halima Yaqub, and footballers Muhammad Salah and Malala Yousafzai have been added to the list of sports, technology, socio-cultural figures. It should be noted that “500 Most Influential Muslims” is an annual publication published for the first time in 2009.