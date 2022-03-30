Imran bars PTI MNAs from voting on no-trust motion

Prime Minister Imran Khan has barred the ruling PTI lawmakers from attending the National Assembly session on the day of voting on no-trust motion, which is likely to be held in the first week of April.

The premier issued the directives as head / leader of the parliamentary party of PTI on Tuesday, a day after the no-confidence motion was tabled in the lower house of the parliament against him by Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif.

“All the members of the Parliamentary Party of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the National Assembly of Pakistan shall abstain from voting/ not attend the meeting of the National Assembly on the date when the said resolution is set out on the agenda of the National Assembly for voting,” read a communiqué issued by the PTI.

“No member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf shall attend or make himself/herself available at the time and day of voting on the resolution of No-Confidence,” it added.

The handout said only designated parliamentary members will speak on behalf of PTI during the course of debate on the motion against the premier in the NA.