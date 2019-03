False testimony

Prime Minister Imran Khan has supported Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa’s statement on punishing those who give false testimony and linked it with his vision of Naya Pakistan.

‘Journey towards truth’ is a journey towards Naya Pakistan, the prime minster tweeted.

“Nations become great because they have a higher value system. Muslim civilisation’s foundation was State of Medina with truthfulness as the core value.”

