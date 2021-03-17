Imran attaches great importance to people’s livelihood: Xizhong

Since came to power, Prime Minister Imran Khan has been committed to the eradication of poverty and regards it as the top priority of his government.

He attached great importance to people’s livelihood and timely launched the Ehsaas poverty alleviation programme.

The government has provided financial assistance to about seven million poor women to foster their full participation in all walks of life, which has won extensive recognition by the international community.

“I remember that on April 1, last year, Prime Minister Imran Khan launched Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme in the context of the economic hardship experienced by the vulnerable due to the coronavirus crisis.

“The financial assistance under the programme was meant to help them buy rations so that they did not go hungry.

The programme covered more than 15 million families,” Cheng Xizhong, Visiting Professor at Southwest University of Political Science and Law and Senior Fellow of the Charhar Institute said on Wednesday.—APP