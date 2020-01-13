Imran assures Siddiqui to fulfill all valid demands

Staff Reporter

Islamabad/Karachi

Prime Minister Imran Khan contacted Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Monday, assuring the disgruntled coalition partner that its valid demands will be fulfilled.

PM Imran Khan approached the MQM-P leader and summoned him to Islamabad. During the conversation, Siddiqui put forth his reservations in front of the premier who assured the former that the party’s issues will be addressed.

Imran spoke on the matter during the media strategy committee session, where he said that the demands of the MQM-P related to release of funds, development works, and establishment of educational institutions will be met soon.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Jahangir Tareen also spoke with Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders failed to convince Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui to reconsider his decision to leave the federal cabinet.A delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, headed by Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar and comprising Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Khurram Sher Zaman and Firdous Shamim Naqvi, reached the MQM office in Bahaduarabad on Monday.

Talking to media after meeting the MQM-P leadership, federal minister Asad Umar said that “it is our wish that Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui remains a part of the cabinet, however, he is not ready to take back his decision.”Umar said that a joint strategy has been formed “to move forward for Karachi’s betterment”, as he told MQM-P that “it is better that both the parties work jointly.” He said that Karachi’s mega projects would be completed soon and Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit the metropolis for their inauguration. The former finance minister assured MQM-P that the federal government is committed to improve Karachi’s infrastructure, for which a special package was announced.