Imran assures MQM-P of opening sealed party offices

Sindh gov apprises PM of province’s situation

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday assured the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan lawmakers of re-opening their sealed unit and sector offices in the coming days.

The premier assured the MQM leaders that the offices mentioned in the official property documents will be given back to the party in the coming days, in a meeting held at the PM office, sources say.

Federal Minister for Information Technology Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Federal Law Minister Barrister Farogh Naseem and MNA Ameenul Haq represented the MQM-P.

Imran promised the MQM-P leaders that their offices situated in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur and Mirpurkhas will be re-opened in the coming days.

The meeting with the premier came a day after Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry visited the MQM-P headquarters in Karachi. The MQM-P lawmakers, in the meeting, also demanded the immediate release of its 140 missing workers.

The prime minister decided to set up a working committee for the MQM-P and PTI members led by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, to ensure better co-operation between both the parties over the coming developmental projects.

PM Imran said that he is well aware of the civic issues of the urban Sindh, and the federal government will play its role to address it. He said that the issues related to the Karachi Circular Railway will be addressed on a priority basis.

The premier agreed to visit Hyderabad to inaugurate a university project.

Besides the Minister for Information Technology Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Minister for Law and Justice Dr Farogh Naseem and MNA Syed Ameenul Haq, the meeting was also attended by Minister for Finance Asad Umar, Special Assistant to PM Naeemul Haq and MNA Malik Mohammad Amir Dogar.

Since tensions brewing between the government and major opposition parties, coalition partners of the PTI were reminding the ruling party of the promises being made to them at the time of forming the coalition.

Meanwhile. Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has taken Prime Imran Khan into confidence regarding the ongoing political developments in the southern province.

The Sindh governor called on the PM at the Prime Minister’s House in Islamabad, on Wednesday.

The PTI leader briefed the PM on the situation arising in Sindh after a joint investigation report on money laundering on fake bank accounts implicated the top leadership of Pakistan Peoples Party.

Following the report’s submission in the Supreme Court, some PTI leaders hinted at imposing Governor’s Rule in the province, an idea shot down by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar.

The prime minister said he was aware of the difficulties faced by the people of Sindh, and the government will play its due role to resolve the issues.

