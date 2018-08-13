Imran assured to comply with our six-point: Mengal

ISLAMABAD : Chief of Balochistan National Party (BNP) Akhtar Mengal has said that the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan has assured to comply with our six-point and while being sitting on opposition benches will remind the government about its pledges.

Talking to media persons outside the Parliament House on Monday, he said that tough opposition was the base of strong democracy and it was responsibility of the opposition to check the government.

He said in the prevailing circumstances, fulfilling the first 100-day plan of PTI seems to be difficult.

However, nothing was impossible where there was committed and sincere efforts, he added.

Akhtar Mengal said that people of Balochistan were pleased over continuation of democratic system in the country and they wished to see the country developed and prosperous.

He said that this time both the government and opposition were strong and it was hoped that this combination would have positive aspects for the country and its people.

The BNP chief said that all the MNAs need to work in the larger interest of the country setting aside the party affiliations and grudges with other political parties. The promises made to the masses could not be fulfilled if political differences will be preferred on national interests, he further stated.

He said that people of Balochistan were in the grip of multifaceted problems for about last seven decades. I have come to the Parliament to remove the grievances of people of the province, Akhtar Mengal added.

Share on: WhatsApp