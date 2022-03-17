Imran asks nation to stand by him against corrupts

Reiterates to bowl all opponents out with single ball

Tariq Saed Peshawar

Lamenting that the people’s conscience was being auctioned Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday called upon the nation to stand by the government against the evil.

In what could be termed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf power show in Swat, Imran Khan addressed a mammoth public rally and reiterated that ‘three stooges’ have gone out to hunt him and declared the next few days were important adding he will hunt down all his opponents.

“They want to oust me because they know that if I am in power for another year, all of them will be in jails and the first thing they plan on doing after coming into power is to dismantle NAB”. Imran said adding coming days were decisive for the country.

“Three thieves have gathered against me at the same wicket but I promise you I am going to bowl them out with a single ball”. The PTI Supremo said calling upon the people to stand by him in order to frustrate their nefarious designs. “You people have to struggle against three “mice” — Zardari, Fazal, and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif — for the future of the country. Zardari and Nawaz had embarrassed Pakistan globally due to their corrupt practices and lust for money,” Imran maintained.

Strongly condemning the Indian court banning Indian girls from wearing hijab premier said that was the worst kind of Islamophobia adding for the last three years we were trying to get the resolution against Islamophobia passed by the UN.

“I, my Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, our ambassador Munir Akram, and our Foreign Office were trying to get a resolution against Islamophobia passed in the United Nations for the last three years,” he said.

He said after the 9/11 attacks in the United States, Western nations had built a narrative that pushed people to consider Islam to be synonymous with terrorism.

“Terrorism has no religion, and despite Islam having no links with terrorism, a perception was created that terrorism is being spread across the world due to terrorism,” the prime minister said.

In a meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation three years back, the prime minister said he had raised the issue of Islamophobia, and after that, he raised it again at the UN.

“Before that, no Pakistani leader had raised the issue at the UN. Earlier, Pakistanis would come out on the streets and vandalized their own property whenever Islam was insulted in Western countries. At that time, I told them: don’t do this, I will raise this issue internationally,” he said.

Imran said he has been receiving felicitation from across the Muslim world after the UN passed the resolution to mark March 15 as the “International Day to Combat Islamophobia”.

