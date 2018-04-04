Imran asks ECP to summon PM over Senate allegations

ISLAMABAD :Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday filed a plea in the Election Commission of Pakistan against the Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

The PTI chairman asked the commission to summon the prime minister over his remarks of horse trading in the Senate elections.

The PTI request said that the prime minister should be summoned with all the documents and evidences pertaining to horse trading allegations in the Senate elections. The prime minister had accused that the votes were bought for the chairman Senate elections.

The petitioner has also attached the newspaper copies of the prime minister’s statement over this.

It said that the prime minister has given an alarming statement on the issue.

Orignally published by INP