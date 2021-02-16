Imran asks economic team to reduce indirect taxes

Staff Reporter Islamabad

In a bid to provide relief to vulnerable segments of society, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday directed his economic team to decrease the burden of indirect taxes on the poor.

Presiding over a meeting of the economic team in Islamabad, Imran Khan said that the provision of relief to the masses was the top priority of the government.

He directed to devise a system to control expenditures, adding that steps should be taken to strengthen the country’s economy.

The meeting discussed various proposals for the provision of targeted subsidies to the vulnerable segments of the society. Steps being taken against inflation, prices of food items, austerity measures, reduction in taxes .