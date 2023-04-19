Imran Ashraf’s former wife Kiran Ashfaque triggers online trolling with new bold video

KARACHI – Pakistani aspiring model Kiran Ashfaque, after splitting ways with actor Imran Ashraf Awan, made her mark in the showbiz, besides running her own clothing brand.

The starlet regularly took to photo sharing platform to delight fans with carousel of snaps. She amassed a large number of followers online who showered love online but her recent clip sparked anger.

A recent clip of Kiran Ashfaque went viral in which she can be seen making a paratha for her friend during Sehri. She was spotted donning a sleeveless, deep-necked black shirt which many finds appropriate in light of blessed month.

The sleeveless shirt showed her cleavage due to its deep neckline which triggered fans online.

Some questioned her character while others slammed Kiran for ridiculing the spirit of holy month.

Social Media Reactions

For the unversed, the social media sensation cum beauty blogger has been linked to several brands and has been seen doing commercial shoots. The starlet also appeared in drama serial Khasara alongside Mikaal Zulfiqar.