Imran approves Rs70m for SP Dawar’s family: Afridi

Islamabad

Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved a package of Rs70 million for the grieving family of Superintendent of Police Tahir Khan Dawar.

“SP Tahir Dawar was a brave son of Pakistan,” Afridi said at a press conference here alongside Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Salahuddin Khan Mehsud. He recalled that the deceased police officer had previously survived two attacks and was a bread earner for three families.

Giving a breakdown of the aid package, the minister said Rs50m would be given to SP Dawar’s wife and children, Rs10m would be given to two of the police officer’s widowed sisters and their children, and another Rs10m would be handed to the family of Dawar’s deceased brother.

In addition to the financial assistance package, SP Dawar’s son will also be offered a job as an assistant sub-inspector of police, Afridi announced.

He said a joint investigation team had been formed to probe his abduction and murder after Prime Minister Khan took notice of the case. The probe team was continuing its work in the investigation, he said.

The minister announced that a five-member parliamentary committee would be formed over the issue and the body will coordinate with the JIT. SP Dawar had gone missing under unexplained circumstances in Islamabad on Oct 26. A kidnapping case was registered with the Ramna police on Oct 28. On Nov 15, the missing police officer was found murdered in Afghanistan and a few days later his body was handed over to Pakistani authorities. Following the recovery of the body, section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act and 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code were added to the FIR.

