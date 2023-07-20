Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan Wednesday issued an apology, again, in the district and sessions court pertaining to the case of threatening a female judge, Zeba Chaudhry.

Khan’s apology came during his appearance at the court of Judicial Magistrate Islamabad, Malik Aman, amid the hearing of the case.

Just months after his ouster in April 2023, the former prime minister gave a fiery speech directed towards Islamabad’s top police officials and judge Chaudhry threatening not to “spare” them and file cases against them for “torturing” his party leader Shahbaz Gill.

Khan had particularly named Chaudhry during his political rally held at the F-9 park in Islamabad.

During the hearing, the PTI chief maintained that he was apologetic when he visited the said judge’s court earlier.

“I went to the court of the lady judge and said that if my statement offended anyone, I apologise,” Khan told Judge Aman while on the rostrum.

Over a month after making the threats, the PTI chairman went to the judge’s courtroom to offer an apology. But the police closed the room of the judge and told him that she was on leave.

“I have come to apologise to judicial magistrate Zeba Chaudhry,” Khan told the court reader to convey his message to the judge and bear witness to his arrival.

Meanwhile, at the district and sessions court in the federal capital Wednesday, he spoke about seeking legal action in a passionate speech and expressed regret over his statement. “I apologise if I crossed the line.”