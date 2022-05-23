Imran announces May 25 for march towards Islamabad

Demands dissolution of assemblies and early polls

Tariq Saeed Peshawar

Demanding fresh election and the dissolution of the assemblies at the earliest, the former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Supremo Imran Khan on Sunday announced to hold long march to Islamabad on May 25.

“I am demanding the date of fresh elections and dissolution of the assembly. We want free, fair and transparent elections in the country. Our style of politics is peace and our public gatherings are attended by people from all walks of life including the women”. Imran Khan declared while speaking at a Media conference after chairing the party’s core committee session to finalize the strategy and date of Islamabad’s long march, here at Chief Minister KP secretariat. He was flanked by CM KP Mehmood Khan, Former Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, former federal ministers Pervez Khattak, Dr. Shireen Mazari, Former Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and other top leadership of the PTI.

He however, warned that it’s going to be jihad for our real independence and we will take legal action if hurdles were created for the peaceful long march that will be kicked off from the provincial metropolis Peshawar.

Former Prime Minister lamented that a conspiracy was hatched in the United States (US) against the PTI government for regime change adding the US-sponsored conspiracy was backed by the country’s most corrupt people of who started the conspiracy eight months ago and was unearthed in June 2021.

He said in order to frustrate the conspiracy, he wanted everyone to enthusiastically participate in the May 25 long march from every nook and corner of the country to send a clear message they reject the “Imported Government” and want real independence.

“I want our entire nation to come to Islamabad, on Srinagar Highway for the Haqiqi Azadi March on 25th May where I will meet you at 3 pm. I will be leading the March from KP In Sha Allah”. Imran said.

He said we had tried our best to foil the regime change conspiracy but unfortunately, we failed to thwart it saying on March 7, a threat was given to Pakistan and the US knew everything about the next rulers.

Imran Khan said that the country was put on the path of development and prosperity during his tenure though the PTI-led government had also faced the tough challenges during the phase of the coronavirus pandemic and successfully saved the national economy.

He regretted that the present government had no plan to handle the challenges and the current rulers are afraid of taking decisions and maintained that an absconder and convicted person is giving suggestions to the government in Pakistan while the sitting PM is currently staying out of jail on a bail. He said it is very clear now that the current rulers came into power to dissolve the NAB National Accountability Bureau finish cases of massive corruption against them.

Imran said the conspiracy was not hatched against me but it was a plot against Pakistan claiming his government was sent packing at a time when the country was moving towards “unprecedented progress” in terms of, inter alia, industrial growth and a record-breaking increase in the gross domestic product (GDP).

Imran Khan lashed out at Shareef brothers and referring to PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif he a “convict, fugitive” was making decisions about Pakistan while sitting in London while 60% of the cabinet was roaming free on bails.

Former premier said that the incumbent government had no plans, no roadmaps, and was unable to make decisions out of fear adding so much so that it had to seek the assistance of the National Security Council (NSC) to determine the prices of petroleum products.