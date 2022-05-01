Imran announces long march to Islamabad

PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday announced a rough timeframe for his planned long march to Islamabad, issuing a call for the last week of May without mentioning the exact date.

He said the decision was taken in a meeting of the PTI’s core committee. “This call is for all of Pakistan and not just to the PTI,” Imran said in a video message released by the PTI.

He explained that the call was being given because the country was “insulted” and “the most corrupt people were placed atop the country via a foreign conspiracy.”

He predicted that the march to Islamabad would be the “biggest” in Pakistan’s history and a “sea of people” would flood into the city and give the message that “never after this will any foreign country be able to place a corrupt group over us and Pakistan’s nation will make its own decisions.”

Meanwhile, Imran Khan has distanced himself from the pilgrims who hounded and chanted slogans against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation during their visit to Masjid-e-Nabwi on Thursday, saying he could “not even imagine” of asking anyone to carry out sloganeering at the sacred place.

Imran made the remarks in an interview. “I have spoken about Islamophobia at every forum,” Imran is seen as saying in a snippet of the interview.