Imran announces to join PAT protest

Model Town Tragedy

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday announced that he would join Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Tahirul Qadri for the protest he has announced for January 18.

Talking to the media, he also asked the chief justice to take suo motu notice of the Model Town incident, saying there had been no headway in the case for the past four years because Shahbaz Sharif is sitting at the top in the province.

He also criticized the alleged role played by Sanaullah in the tragedy, who, Khan alleged, had been accused of murders by people in his own party.

Speaking on the rape and murder of seven-year old Zainab in Kasur, he said that the people, including the victim’s father, had been demanding justice from the CJP and the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) because they had lost faith in the Punjab police and government.

“It is not as if these kinds of crimes do not happen in other countries; but a civilised society decides that such crimes will not be allowed to take place in the future whenever such incidents happen.

Just as we, as a nation, decided to collectively fight terrorism following the Army Public School attack.”

He explained his perspective saying that the incident may not have taken place had strict action been taken against the culprits involved in the 2015 Kasur child abuse scandal.

He also criticised the police’s firing on grieving protesters on Wednesday, which ended up killing two people, asking: “What professional police does this?” he asked.

He also criticised the police in Punjab for acting with impunity saying Sharif family had been using it to protect themselves and act on their orders.

“I also demand that the chief justice take notice of the billions of rupees being spent on the security of Jati Umra and the 2,500 policemen being appointed for their protection.

The PTI chief, whose party is leading the government in Khyber Pakhtnukhwa (KP), also presented statistics on how crime has fallen in KP since 2014, adding that the same could happen in Punjab if police reforms are initiated.

“Despite spending 19 years in government in the province, not a single institution has been reformed by the Sharifs,” he claimed.