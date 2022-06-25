Imran announces anti-govt rallies on July 2

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday announced holding anti-government public gatherings in all major cities across the country on July 2 with him addressing the main event at Islamabad’s Parade Ground.

He said he has issued directives to all party workers in all major cities to hold the rallies the same day.

Addressing a presser at his Bani Gala residence, the PTI chief told his supporters that he would address the gathering for Rawalpindi and Islamabad residents, while the supporters should increasingly participate in the rallies organised in their respective cities, terming it necessary for the “future generations.”Commenting on the “super tax” introduced by the Pakistan Muslim League-N led coalition government, Imran said it would add to already rising inflation in the country. He added that the tax had caused several industries to close while many have already laid off their employees.

The former premier further stated that the super tax would hike the corporate tax to 40 per cent, which is at 25 per cent in India and Bangladesh at present.He predicted that the incumbent government would continue to increase the prices of petroleum products, adding that such steps following the budget would only burden the common man. Imran further commented that the tax was perturbing the salaried class, saying the wise thing to do was to instead broaden the tax net.