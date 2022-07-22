Imran and I have lost, Zardari won: Moonis

By
News desk
-
1

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) president Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has refused to support Pervaiz Elahi in the election for the Punjab Chief Ministership.

According to sources, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain confirmed writing the letter.

In a major development before the voting, PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi said that his uncle, Chaudhry Shujaat, has refused to back Imran Khan’s candidate.

He said that he had gone to visit Ch Shujaat but he refused to issue a video recording in this regard. “I have lost and Imran Khan has lost as well but Zardari has won,” Moonis said.

