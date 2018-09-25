Imran among 142 MPs served notices

Misreporting of poll expenses

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Election Commission of Pakistan has issued notices to Prime Minister Imran Khan and 141 other lawmakers over suspected misreporting of election campaign expenditures. The ECP has directed the lawmakers to submit their respective replies to the notices within seven days.

According to the sources, the commission’s political finance wing issued notices after finding irregularities in the details of the expenditures submitted by the lawmakers, reports a news channel.

The notices have been served to 96 members of the National Assembly, 38 Punjab MPAs and eight Khyber Pakhtunkhwa MPAs.

Besides PM Khan, the notices were served to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervez Illahi, former premier Raja Pervez Ashraf, former defence minister Khawaja Asif, Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz Chohan and others.

Share on: WhatsApp