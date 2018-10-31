Imran, Amir Khan discuss potential for sports in Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday welcomed the offer made by Pakistan origin British Boxer Amir Khan for playing his role in the promotion of boxing in the country.

Amir Khan called on the prime minister here at the PM Office and congratulated him on assuming the office. The prime minister said since Pakistani youth had extreme talent in sports, it was the foremost responsibility of the government to highlight this talent and help the country’s youth in positive utilization of their energies. Meanwhile, Pakistani origin British boxer also called on Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar here on Wednesday.

Amir Khan discussed with the Chief Justice about dam funds. He also the CJP their Manchester UK fund raising event on 26th November. Amir who is in Pakistan with family took to Twitter to share about his meeting with Pakistan’s top judge.

“Lovely to see Pakistan Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar in Islamabad today. We spoke about water dam funds and how we will help. We invite Chief Justice to our Manchester UK fund raising event on 26th November. Keep up the good work Mian Saqib Nisar.”—APP

