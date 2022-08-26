Imran allowed to contest by-election on NA 22

Tariq Saeed Peshawar

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan was allowed to contest elections on NA-22 Mardan as an election tribunal on Thursday declared PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s nomination papers valid for NA-22.

Earlier, the PTI supremo was allowed to contest polls on NA-108 Faisalabad and NA-118 Nankana Sahib. The tribunal was hearing an appeal against the approval of the former prime minister’s nomination papers for the constituency.

The petitioner’s lawyer argued that Khan is already a member of the National Assembly and has not given any reason to contest the election from another constituency.

The lawyer of the Election Commission of Pakistan said that there is no ban on contesting elections from more than one constituency. On the occasion, Imran Khan’s lawyer took the stand that his client has resigned and can no longer be considered an MNA.

The election tribunal reserved its verdict after hearing the arguments of the lawyers. Announcing it after some time, it declared it has dismissed the petitioner’s appeal and found Imran Khan’s nomination papers to be valid.