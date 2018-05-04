Imran alleges Nawaz had army’s help in 2013 elections

Observer Report

Islamabad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has alleged that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had the help of the army in the 2013 elections.

In an interview, Khan said a brigadier had helped Nawaz in Punjab during the last general elections. The PTI chairman emphasized that he had given a lot of thought to the matter before leveling the allegation.

He claimed that Returning Officers in Punjab were pressured during 2013’s General Elections. “The 2013 polls are called RO elections because the Pakistan army stopped candidates from going into the polling stations.”

Imran said that he had not alleged that the army chief was involved in the rigging of polls but maintained that the Pakistan army had played its part nonetheless.

When asked about Nawaz’s statement: “Jalsa Lahore da, Majma Pishor da te agenda kisay hor da,” meaning Imran’s rally was staged in Lahore but the crowd was brought from Peshawar on someone else’s agenda, the PTI chairman said it was Nawaz who was the ‘ladla’ (favoured) of the judiciary and army in the past.

“Nawaz is unsettled now because both the army and judiciary are neutral,” he said, adding that the incumbent army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, among his peers, was the most neutral and pro-democratic leaders of the armed forces.

“Nawaz has a simple ideology, with me or against me, and since [Gen Bajwa] is not with him, he is against him.”

“These brothers have a brilliant partnership; they know how to play the good and bad cop game very well,” said Imran. “While one brother speaks against [institutions], the other begs forgiveness later.”

Imran claimed that the PML-N supremo had done everything that he was speaking against. He said that the same man who was raised in General Zia ul Haq’s lap had suddenly become an advocate of democracy and revolutionary.

“The media, judiciary, and armed forces had helped him. Nawaz was made a politician by Zia.”

“Nawaz always played matches with his own umpires…in 1990, 1996 and 2013 [elections],” he said. “He has wronged the nation and had he not been protected, he would not have come so far.”

Imran said that he was willing to arbitrate between the Pakistan Army and Pashtun Tahafuz Movement. The PTI chief said that youth from tribal areas had reservations about not getting media coverage. He asserted that while some of the demands they had put forward were justified.

“Talks should be held with the aggrieved youth,” said Imran. However, he criticized the anti-army slogans raised by members of the movement.

“They should not do propaganda against the army,” he said.

“PTM is speaking against the Pakistan Army but it does not realize that it was not the army but the man [Pervez Musharraf] who sent it after 250 people who was at fault. And more than half of the population was displaced as a consequence.”

“The tribal areas are in the second phase of rehabilitation and rebuilding. I am willing to talk to General Bajwa and address the reservations of the people but what happened is not the army’s fault.”